Anupam responds to Prakash Raj’s criticism of The Kashmir Files as a “nonsense film”

Anupam Kher, an actor, recently responded to Prakash Raj’s remark that The Kashmir Files was “one of the nonsensical films.” Anupam played the major role in the Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie opposite Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumaar, among others. Regarding Prakash’s opinions about the movie, Anupam stated that some people are forced to live their lives through deceit.

The Kashmir Files, which was published last year, continues to stir up debates concerning its plot. It draws attention to the 1990s exodus of Hindus from Kashmir. Zee Studios is the producer, and Vivek and Saurabh M. Pandey wrote the script together.

Anupam Kher responded in an interview to Prakash’s recent criticism of the movie. He said, “Apni apni aukat ki baat karte hain log,” to Navbharat Times. Kuch log zindagi bhar sach bolte hain, kuch logon ko zindagi bhar jhooth bolna padta hai. Zindagi bhar sach bol ke zindagi jiyein hain is main un logon mein se hoon. Uski marzi hai, jhooth bol ke jeena hai. According to their status, people speak. While some people must lie their entire lives, others always tell the truth. I count myself among those who have always spoken the truth. (Those who choose to survive off of lying may do so.)

Prakash had previously called The Kashmir Files a “propaganda film.” He added during a gathering in Kerala, “One of the absurd movies is The Kashmir Files, but we know who made it. Shameless. A jury from abroad spat on them. They continue to be shameless. The filmmaker, the other person, is still asking, “Why am I not getting an Oscar?” He won’t even be awarded a Bhaskar.”

“The reason I’m telling you is that there is sensitive media out there. You can make a propaganda movie here. I’m aware that they spent close to 2000 crore, based on my sources, just to produce movies like this. But you can’t always trick people, he had said.

Several Indian movies were among the 301 movies that qualified for the 95th Academy Awards. Although it was originally chosen for the list, The Kashmir Files was passed over in favor of movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kantara. Prior to that, during the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid made a comment regarding The Kashmir Files. He referred to it as “vulgar” and “propaganda,” which the production crew found offensive.

