Arslan Khan's filmy dance for wife Hira Khan

Arslan Khan’s filmy dance for wife Hira Khan

Arslan Khan’s filmy dance for wife Hira Khan

Arslan Khan’s filmy dance for wife Hira Khan

  • Hira Khan shocked her fans with cinematic proposal to Arsalan Khan.
  • Hira always enjoys being extremely filmy.
  • It appears that her husband Arslan Khan is doing the same by dancing for her wife in filmy style.
Hira Khan is a diva who has always made it clear that she enjoys being extremely filmy. She used that as the foundation for her entire proposal, and it appears that her husband Arslan Khan is doing the same. Even though he is not very talented at dancing, he continued to organize a dance performance for his wife, and it appears that Arslan nailed it after his month-long, private rehearsals.

Have a look at the video!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Arslan Khan (@arslankhan_official)

He described the entire rehearsal process as follows:

What the internet is saying about this filmic performance is as follows:

   

Hira Khan recently shocked her admirers with a cinematic proposal for her boyfriend, actor and model Arslan Khan. The couple’s journey together began with a flash mob-style proposal, which was followed by a lovely and private mayoun and a vibrant mehendi filled with dances. Hira is a rising star in the profession who has recently entered a new era in her personal life as well.

