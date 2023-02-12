Advertisement
Articles
  • Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis were seen kissing outside of a restaurant.
  • Suggesting that their relationship may be finalized.
  • Ashley Benson was spotted in Los Angeles on February 10.
Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis were seen kissing outside of a restaurant, suggesting that their relationship may be finalized. Ashley Benson was spotted in Los Angeles on February 10 hanging out with Brandon Davis, the son of an oil millionaire.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was outside the hip Japanese restaurant Sushi Park on Sunset Boulevard when they began to hold hands and kiss in front of onlookers. The Pretty Little Liars star wore a heavy black coat over a t-shirt and finished the look with a pair of black leggings.

Her 43-year-old boyfriend, who is close with Paris and Nicky Hilton, was wearing a blue coat and black trousers at the same time. Ashley and Brendon were earlier spotted on a double date with actress Emma Roberts, and her boyfriend Cody John.

