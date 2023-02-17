Advertisement
  • In his coffee, Ashton Kutcher mixes orange juice.
  • He said there was a good reason for his unusual drink combination.
  • He said: “I’m not big on creamers. I don’t like creamers.”
The 45-year-old actor, who has two daughters with his wife Mila Kunis, maintained that there was a good reason for his unusual drink combination and that the fruit’s sweetness helped bring out the flavours in his caffeinated beverage.

On “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Ashton played a game where he had to persuade the audience that his fixation should be their obsession; however, when it turned out that his obsession was just the taste of orange juice in coffee, even the host was perplexed.

Kelly exclaimed: “Wait, what?!”

The ‘Your Place or Mine’ actor urged Kelly to let him explain the valid reasoning behind his obsession.

He said: “I’m not big on creamers. I don’t like creamers. I usually drink black coffee. That is my go-to: black coffee.

“But, occasionally, I like light roast black coffee and one of the things about light roast black coffee is that it has citrus notes in it. And it’s one of the things that make… It’s the acidity that sort of gives it a brightness when you’re drinking coffee.

“And so it doesn’t get the burnt sense about it. So if I ever have like a medium roast coffee and I’m like, ‘Ah, I really would prefer this be a little bit more light roast,’ I take just a splash, not very much, a splash of orange juice and it brights up the coffee. And gives it a little bit of sweetness.”

The vocalist of “Breakaway” acknowledged her scepticism but made a commitment to test the beverage.

She said: “It sounds gross, but I’m going to try it.”

But her guest warned her not to “go overboard” with the juice and to use “just a splash” or it “gets all sorts of not fun.”

