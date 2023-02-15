At least 6,000 Ukrainian kids are hold by Russia for “political re-education”

Advertisement
According to Yale University research sponsored by the US, there are around 6,000 Ukrainian minors detained at locations in Russia and Crimea under Russian control.

A “large-scale systematic network” run by Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine has included at least 43 camps and other institutions where Ukrainian children have been detained, according to a report on human rights abuses in Russia.

The study claimed that “political re-education” appeared to be the camps’ main goal. According to the report, the children in the camps included those who had parents or had obvious familial guardianship, those who Russia deemed orphans, others who were under the custody of Ukrainian state institutions prior to the invasion, and those whose custody was ambiguous or uncertain as a result of the war.

According to the study, some of the children were adopted by Russian families or placed in foster care in Russia. It also stated that the youngest child found participating in the Russian programme was only four months old and that other camps were training youngsters as young as 14 in the military.

According to Sky News, one of the researchers, Nathaniel Raymond, stated that the camps’ main function “appears to be political re-education.”

Nathaniel Raymond stated, “What is detailed in this study is a blatant violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Russia would take children who were forced to leave Ukraine, according to the Russian embassy in Washington.

According to Reuters, the embassy stated, “We try our best to retain underage persons with families, and in circumstances of absence or death of parents and relatives – to transfer orphans under guardianship.”

