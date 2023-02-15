Atiqa Odho requests to show Arabic-dubbed Pakistani dramas in Saudi Arabia

Atiqa Odho is a well-known television and film actress.

Atiqa Odho, a well-known television and film actress, has urged for the screening of Pakistani dramas and films in Saudi Arabia once they have been dubbed into the local tongue to begin cultural interaction between the two brotherly nations.

She made the comments during a Meet & Greet event in Jeddah that was arranged by General Entertainment Authority adviser Nausheen Waseem. Media representatives and Pakistanis living abroad attended the occasion.

She added that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have good bilateral relationships and suggested that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting discuss this with the Saudi authorities. Odho claimed that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and King Salman bin Abdul Aziz have given the Arab nation’s society a new look.

She claimed that the bright and educated performers and directors working in Pakistan’s drama and cinema industries are creating high-quality content. She emphasised the fact that Maula Jatt not only generated historically significant profits but also popularised Pakistani cinema over the globe, including in Saudi Arabia.

Odho asserted that journalists and performers were taking the initiative to introduce Pakistani culture to the rest of the world and urged the government to encourage them. It was his first visit to the kingdom, according to her, and it had produced results beyond her expectations. Additionally, she advised the Pakistani population to follow local rules in order to promote a favourable picture of their nation.

Nausheen Wasim, a Saudi national who also spoke at the event, said she used to make an effort to welcome Pakistani musicians and host events in their honour so that people in her country would learn more about the South Asian nation. She also expressed her gratitude to the Pakistan Journalists Forum in Saudi Arabia for its assistance in this matter.

At the celebration, the Pakistani actress also cut a cake to celebrate her birthday.

