Atiqa Odho stiches Ghilaf E Kaaba during her Umrah visit

  • Atiqa Odho posted photos and videos from her Umrah visit.
  • Gilaf E Kaaba is stitched by Umrah pilgrims under certain conditions.
  • She posted a video of herself participating in the Ghilaf E Kaaba stitching.
During her Umrah in Saudi Arabia, Atiqa Odho posted wonderful photos and videos. She also provided a video from Masjid E Nabwi. Atiqa Odho released a video of herself participating in the Ghilaf E Kaaba embroidery. The Saudi Arabian government has made the Ghilaf E Kaaba Stitching technique available to pilgrims under certain conditions. It is attended by numerous pilgrims, and we observed some Pakistani superstars who were given this honour. Atiqa has since published her own video in which she performs needlework work for Ghilaf E Kaaba. The Instagram reels are shown here.

 

A post shared by Atiqa Odho (@atiqaodhoofficial)

Take a look at these photos of Atiqa Odho taken during her Umrah in Madina and Makkah:

Pakistani actor Atiqa works in both television and films. She began performing in the early 1990s and quickly found popularity. Atiqa dramas, such as Dasht, Sitara Aur Mehrunissa, and Nijaat, became very well-liked. Additionally, she co-hosts the programme Kya Drama Hai. Atiqa recently travelled to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to conduct the Umrah.

