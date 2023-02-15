Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot

Ayeza Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot

Ayeza Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot

Advertisement
  • The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram and shared her recent pictures.
  • The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media.
  • Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry.
Advertisement

Ayeza Khan is proving that she can pull off any style with ease. We can all agree that remaining fashionable is difficult, especially when you have admirers that look up to you.

The queen of hearts, who topped the charts with her outstanding performance in the drama series Mere Pas Tum Ho, is the most adored and followed celebrity of all time. She hardly needs an introduction.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram and shared her recent pictures that left fans amazed by her charm.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Advertisement

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also motivating comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Ayeza and her stunning fashion affair with ethnic ensembles are absolutely as graceful as ever. The Diva is rightfully known as one of Pakistan’s most beautiful actresses, and these photos of her show why she always looks so adorable.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan had been praised for her performance in the Ramadan drama serial Chaudhry and Sons opposite Imran Ashraf.

Also Read

Throwback: Ayeza Khan amazing dance Performance on Noori Song – Watch Video
Throwback: Ayeza Khan amazing dance Performance on Noori Song – Watch Video

Ayeza Khan is one of the Pakistani entertainment industry’s highest-paid actresses. She...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zara Noor Abbas looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Zara Noor Abbas looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Maya Ali looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Maya Ali looks stylish in latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir celebrates her birthday in style
Hania Aamir celebrates her birthday in style
Four Enduring Trends In Skincare
Four Enduring Trends In Skincare
6 Simple Everyday Habits To Improve Your Sleep
6 Simple Everyday Habits To Improve Your Sleep
5 Spring Fruits that can speed up weight loss and boost immunity
5 Spring Fruits that can speed up weight loss and boost immunity
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story