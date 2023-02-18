Ben Affleck doesn’t like Jennifer Lopez’s “controlling” behavior

The contrasts between him and J.Lo have started to wear on the Good Will Hunting actor,

He needs more space from her.

The problems between the two have surfaced since their famous 2023 Grammys appearance.

Jennifer Lopez’s “controlling” behavior has made Ben Affleck’s life challenging ever since he married her.

The contrasts between him and J.Lo have started to wear on the Good Will Hunting actor, who needs “more space” from the Shotgun Wedding actor.

According to an informant who spoke to Us Weekly, the problems between the two have surfaced since their famous 2023 Grammys appearance, during which Lopez appeared to snap at Affleck for showing signs of boredom.

The source added of the appearance, “They attempt to play it down, but the tension’s apparent for all to see.” “Everyone agrees that she’s hard on Ben and intense in ways that he finds hard to handle,”

Affleck “likes to be low-key and modest, he’s not nearly as into the showboating or flashy stuff as she is,” the insider continued, “he’s not into the showboating or flashy stuff at all, so they contradict each other.”

Even though Affleck wants his marriage to succeed since “divorce is not an option for them,” their romance is being hampered by their contrasting views.

“For a long time, Ben was in charge before she gradually took over. He won’t stand for being henpecked and wants more room to be himself,” the insider said.

“But J.Lo is J.Lo, so they seem to be in a real power struggle, “said the reference

Another story from Heat Magazine stated that the Gone Girl actor is “really starting to feel the effects” of Lopez’s “controlling streak.”

He was really mortified to be shown on tape having the riot act read to him by his wife during the award show drama, the insider added when speaking about the incident. It was embarrassing.

He longs for a little more freedom, but he also understands that this is his bed and that he must lie in it. Divorce is not an option at all.

