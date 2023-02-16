Advertisement
Swara Bhasker announces her engagement with Fahad Zirar

Swara Bhasker announces her engagement with Fahad Zirar

Articles
Swara Bhasker announces her engagement with Fahad Zirar

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker announces her engagement with Fahad Zirar Ahmad

  • Swara Bhasker has starred in numerous Bollywood movies.
  • To share this exciting news with her fans, the actress took to Instagram and posted a video.
  • Swara is stunning in the photos wearing a vivid red saree with a golden border.
Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker is the newest member to join the club of married people. She announced her engagement to Fahad Zirar Ahmad on her Instagram account.

Swara Bhasker has starred in numerous Bollywood movies and managed to amuse us, has finally tied the knot. To share this exciting news with her fans, the actress took to Instagram and posted a video of herself and her spouse Farar Zirar Ahmad. A collection of amusing films and images of the couple make up the video. “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

We have access to some stunning photos of Swara Bhasker and Farar Zirar Ahmad’s engagement. Swara is stunning in the photos wearing a vivid red saree with a golden border. She wore her saree with a beige blouse that had delicately embroidered sleeves. Swara finished off her appearance with jhumkas and a golden choker. Farar sports a sharp ensemble of a white kurta pyjama, a crimson Nehru jacket, and black shoes.

