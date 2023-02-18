Advertisement
Despite being separated from fiancée Ines de Ramon by a large portion of the country, Brad Pitt made the most of Valentine’s Day.

According to Daily Mail, the 59-year-old Babylon actor brought the executive of the jewellery company to her Los Angeles office a bouquet of pink peonies and a baguette.

On February 14, 2023, a photo of De Ramon carrying the mentioned bouquet was taken.

The flowers and French bread were brought to Ramon by Pitt, who is currently filming Wolves in New York City, according to a source who confirmed this to People. De Ramon appeared to be overjoyed by the kind gesture in the photos.

In November 2022, Pitt and de Ramon were first seen together at a concert in Los Angeles. The couple had actually been dating for “a few months” prior to that, according to insiders who spoke with People at the time.

A source told Us Weekly the following month that Pitt was “smitten” with De Ramon in every way.

The couple was pictured together celebrating the Bullet Train actor’s 59th birthday in the same month.

Then later, as they rang in the New Year together in Cabo San Lucas, they were seen on camera looking cosy. When this happened, a source informed People that the couple were “dating and having fun.” They have a terrific thing going on, the insider said. Stress is nonexistent. Brad is having fun.

The source also said the 59-year-old actor “is not seeing anyone else right now” in addition to the 32-year-old jewellery designer. The insider claimed that “he is spending more time with Ines.” He is overjoyed.

