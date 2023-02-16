Brendan Fraser speaks out on the unfinished film Batgirl

Brendan Fraser voiced his support for the Warner Bros.-canceled Batgirl movie.

Brenden Fraser, who portrayed the villain Firefly in the abandoned film, said to Howard Stern during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in Los Angeles, “Gotham never looked better cast as Glasgow, Scotland, you know. It is properly cast, rotting, and really stunning. It looks like Gotham City Batgirl reportedly had a $90 million budget, but the studio cancelled it after test screenings last year.

Fraser said in reference to the screening, “I do not know about you, but I do not eat half-baked cake.” The 54-year-old said, “The unfortunate thing is, I do not want to see something that is not ready yet.”

The Mummy actor spoke about her role as Firefly and said, “Everything was a narrative about a guy who had been in the service and his benefits were cut. He was very unhappy with the system, so what else is he going to do but burn it to the ground.”

The actor said, “You kind of like him a little bit. You have some sympathy for him, you have some humanity for him, and on top of that, a screw loose – like all the finest evil villains.”

Another reason he’s upset about the movie being shelved was that the “little girls” could not get the chance to see lead cast Leslie Grace’s amazing depiction of the superhero.

“That’s disappointing for obvious reasons, but moreover because little girls are going to have to wait longer now before they can see a Batgirl who they can identify’ with,” added the actor.

