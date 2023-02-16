Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, says his family

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

There is no treatment for this disease to date.

This disease affects behavior and language.

According to his family, actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia.

They claimed it was a “relief to finally have a clear diagnosis” in a statement posted on social media.

The 67-year-old was given a more precise diagnosis after progressing from his initial aphasia diagnosis, which results in speech impairments, made in the spring of last year, according to the family.

They gave their “deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love.”

Frontotemporal dementia is the most prevalent type of dementia in adults under 60, the family continued.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the statement said.

After acting in blockbuster movies like Die Hard, The Sixth Sense, Armageddon, and Pulp Fiction, Willis rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was also nominated for three Emmys, where he won two, and five Golden Globes, including one for Moonlighting.

However, his family said last year that Willis will stop performing since his aphasia was impairing his cognitive function.

The latest statement on Thursday expressed the hope that the actor’s illness would become more widely known due to media coverage.

It said: “Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately.

“We know in our hearts that – if he could today – he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

Family members of Willis, including his wife Emma Heming and their two daughters as well as his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters, signed the declaration.

Frontotemporal dementia is an “uncommon” form of the disease that affects behavior and language, according to the UK NHS website.

Other symptoms include muscle weakness, sluggish or stiff movements, loss of bladder or bowel control (although this usually occurs later), and slow or stiff breathing.

