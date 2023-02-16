BTS fans concerned about Jin’s possible injury

BTS fans are concerned that member Jin may have a shoulder injury.

A video of the artist attending a graduation ceremony was made public by Starnews Korea.

Jin entered the Yeoncheon training facility on December 13, 2022.

After watching a new clip, BTS fans are concerned that member Jin may have a shoulder injury. A video of the artist attending a graduation ceremony following five weeks of basic military training was made public by Starnews Korea.

Even though ARMY made the video go viral right after, many of the commenters showed worry that Jin might have a shoulder injury.

Some users appeared to believe that the star was uneasy when shifting his shoulder, according to Allkpop.

Jin entered the Yeoncheon training facility on December 13, 2022, to begin his conscription. Since then, he has been chosen to work as a supplementary teacher. At the Yeoncheon army base in the northern Gyeonggi province, he will carry out his duties.

Jin performed his solo song The Astronaut before starting his military. Coldplay, an American band that also worked with BTS on the song My Universe, contributed to the writing of the song.

The Astronaut received 48.3 million streams in its first week and debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard Global 200. In addition, the song had the quickest 100 million Spotify streams in Korean music history.

