Bushra Ansari opens up about slapping Yumna zaidi in ‘Tere Bin’

Bushra Ansari has extensive experience in the industry.

Bushra Ansari recently played Maa Begum in the drama Tere Bin.

She opened up about slapping Meerab in the drama Tere Bin.

Advertisement

Bushra Ansari has extensive experience in the industry. She has lived through the golden age, the period of fall when our dramas were not performing well before they started to rise once more, and the current period, in which production values are increasing but screenplay quality is in doubt. She has experienced everything and still holds a respected position in the field.

Bushra Ansari recently played Maa Begum, a character with a powerful aura, in the wildly popular Tere Bin. Her altercation with our leading lady Meerab is giving Tere Bin the necessary spice for the drama, and she is portraying the role flawlessly as usual.

However, Bushra herself does not feel comfortable slapping on camera. After she smacked Yumna Zaidi in Tere Bin, her interaction with her did become a topic of conversation. According to Bushra, she finds it difficult to slap someone and always attempts to shift the situation by either pushing the person away or doing something else. She also mentioned that one thing she wished Maa Begum would stop doing was slapping people around in the show. Bushra emphasised her inability to smack people one more time.

Advertisement

Bushra also explained why Meerab received a slap from Maa Begu at her reception as she danced. She stated that some customs should be kept, adding that she still prefers simplicity during mehendi and mayoun ceremonies and isn’t really a fan of brides dancing at weddings.

Also Read Bushra Ansari sues fake Twitter accounts running on her name Bushra Ansari has criticized fake accounts for using her name. These accounts...