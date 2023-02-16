Camila Cabello and dating app CEO Austin Kevitch spilt their ways

Austin Kevitch, CEO of Lox Club, and Camila Cabello have ended their relationship.

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch, CEO of Lox Club, and Camila Cabello have ended their relationship. According to numerous sites, the premium dating app informed its customers in a newsletter on Wednesday that “Austin is single again.”

In 2020, Kevitch released Lox Club, a members-only app that has been dubbed the “Jewish Raya” despite the fact that non-Jewish hopeful romantics can also use it. The request for response from PEOPLE was not immediately answered by a Cabello representative.

The “Bam Bam” singer, 25, and Kevitch, 31, were first romantically linked in June, per Entertainment Tonight. According to the source at the time, Kevitch urged his buddies to introduce him to the Cinderella actress because the two had mutual friends. They were spotted holding hands while out and about in August.

In the pictures, Cabello was seen carrying a box of water in one hand while sporting a blue dress covered with white flowers, a short ponytail, hoop earrings, black sandals, and a beige cross-body bag.

“We are quite cordial. I mean, I have always loved Camila more than anyone else, and that will not ever change “In an interview with Ryan Seacrest’s On Air, he remarked.

The lyric-heavy song “When You are Gone” about overcoming a challenging separation was composed by the vocalist around a month after their breakup, and he found the writing process to be cathartic.

I believe it is really simply the complexity of processing that, the complexity of knowing something is better and still wanting to hold on, and all the reasons why, he said. It is cathartic for me to be able to write about these topics, so I am really thrilled I can simply be myself and true in my music.

