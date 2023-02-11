Advertisement
Camilla ‘barely moves’ in public without ‘glancing at’ King Charles III

Queen Consort Camila does not resemble the Duchess of York, who exhibits ‘attention-seeking’ behaviour, according to an expert.

“Camilla likes Sarah. They’re both gentry. They share a love of horses and Fergie will be smart enough to play the game with Camilla and realise she is the power behind the King. That she must be nice to them and support them,” an insider told reputed media.

Judi James, a body language expert, recently told a reputable media outlet “Their body language signals would appear to put them at odds.”

“Fergie is a long-term fan of spontaneous, attention-seeking behaviour, including her trait of wide-eyed gurning facial expressions, a rather country-style walk and a wide-mouthed, wrinkled-nose infectious laugh that all seem to add up to make her appear an open book, although prone to the kind of clumsier public moments that royals like Diana and Kate have always managed to avoid.

“Camilla is caution turned into an art form. She barely moves in public without eye-checking her husband and other people nearby.

“Where Fergie tends to be a risk-taking instigator when it comes to movement and poses, Camilla is a copier who prefers to get things right,” she added.

Queen Camilla receive sweet note from fan
Queen Camilla receive sweet note from fan

A charity in south London that helps domestic abuse survivors. Camilla promised...

