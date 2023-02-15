Cate Blanchett speaks out on the culture of cancellation

Cate Blanchett discussed cancel culture and the value of constructive criticism.

The Australian actress, who has received an Oscar nomination for her work in Tár.

Talked about the value of “a healthy critique” of “historical works of art.

Advertisement

Cate Blanchett discussed cancel culture and the value of constructive criticism. The Australian actress, who has received an Oscar nomination for her work in Tár, talked about the value of “a healthy critique” of “historical works of art, regardless of the artist.

In an interview with Radio Times, the 53-year-old actress said, “If you do not read earlier novels that are little offensive because of what they say in a historical context, then you will never struggle with the minds of the time [and] we are condemned to repeat that stuff.”

Cate told the publication, using Pablo Picasso as an illustration, “You look at Picasso. You can only speculate as to what occurred in, around, and in his studio.

The actress questioned, “But do you look at Guernica and think it is one of the greatest works of art ever?”

Yes, it is a fact, Cate said further. I consider it necessary to have a constructive criticism. The actress disclosed that the plot mechanism utilized in her new film Tar to “address existential questions” was cancel culture.

Cate also addressed the unfair treatment that women experience in high-ranking professions in other parts of the interview. “As a woman, people assume you do not know what you are doing and do not know what you think when you do not use your authority in the same manner we see men wield it,” she continued.

Advertisement

Also Read Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is’very, very hazardous,’ according to Cate Blanchett On Monday, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk paid $44 billion for a 100...