Esti Maxine, the daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, is quite adorable.

Chrissy Teigen model and media personality shared a cute clip of her 1-month-old daughter.

Esti’s cuteness was lauded by Paris Hilton, who also gave birth to a child with her husband.

Chrissy Teigen model and media personality shared a cute clip of her 1-month-old daughter cuddled up on a grey blanket wearing a white bib and faintly hiccupping while being fed milk. Teigen captioned the Instagram photo with “eeeeeeeee,” chuckling in reaction to the hiccups as heard in the background of the video.

Esti’s cuteness was lauded by Paris Hilton, who also gave birth to a child with her husband Carter Reum last month. She left a heart eyes emoji in the comment area. A few days prior, the family posed for a sweet Valentine’s Day picture while wearing pink and red attire. Teigen is pictured holding baby Esti while donning an all-pink ensemble, while Miles, Teigen’s 4-year-old son, is seen standing in front of his mother wearing a red jacket and khakis.

Another image shows Luna, 6, grinning and standing in front of her father, who is dressed in a red sweater with black and white striped sleeves and matching red Mary Janes. “Last night’s Valentine’s Day dates were fantastic. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️, “44-year-old Legend captioned the adorable photo of the family of five.

A few days later, Teigen posted on Instagram the first-ever picture of their little daughter being cradled by older siblings Luna and Miles. “There she is! Esti Maxine Stephens: “Our family is thriving and we could not be happier,” “Teigen, a cookbook author, posted on Instagram.

“I am finding that even after a c-section, you still need diapers because Luna and Miles are so in love, and Daddy cries every night from happiness at watching them. We are content “said Teigen. “We appreciate all of the well wishes and affection you have shown us. X.”

