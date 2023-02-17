Creative Artists Agency signs Saim Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’ for representation

The Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has signed director Saim Sadiq.

The film was given the Un Certain Regard and Queer Palm awards.

The movie is also shortlisted for Best International Film at 95th Academy Awards 2023.

Advertisement

The Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the largest agencies in America, has signed director Saim Sadiq. In doing so, he joins the ranks of A-list actors and luminaries from the business including Zendaya, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Pete Davidson, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Murphy, Steven Spielberg, Allison Williams, and A$AP Rocky, among others. With the release of his drama film Joyland, Sadiq garnered popularity and was included on Variety’s list of the “10 Directors to Watch” for 2023.

The jury applauded Joyland, the first Pakistani film to ever have its world debut at Cannes Film Festival 2022, and it was given the Un Certain Regard and Queer Palm awards.

The movie has also been shortlisted for Best International Film at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023 and has been nominated for Best International Film at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist and the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, as well as the British-Pakistani artist Riz Ahmed, who has won Oscars and Emmys, support Joyland. The couple joined Sadiq’s honourable movie as executive producers.

Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salman Peerzada, and Sohail Samir all have significant roles in the movie in addition to Junejo and Khan.

The path of the youngest son in a patriarchal home is followed in the sexual revolution tale of Joyland. He joins an erotic dance theatre in defiance of the family’s anticipation that he and his wife will have a son. There, the transgender woman who runs the troupe becomes his love.

Advertisement

Also Read Maria B gets angry over Pakistani dramas spotting Joyland poster Maria B is speaking out against those who think it's acceptable to...