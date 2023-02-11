Danielle Olivera’s feud left Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard off guard.

PR specialists had to learn about it all through the grapevine.

Tension between the two women started during the production of Season 7.

In a live interview for the Tri-State Cadillac-sponsored “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast on Friday night, the “Summer House” star said she never saw her fight with her former best friend coming.

“I was utterly shocked. I entered this summer believing that everything was wonderful, we were the greatest of friends, and we were all in terrific health. then it was discovered that she had a lot more to say, just not to me.

After the couple announced their engagement on Instagram back in August, viewers of the series observed that Olivera didn’t publicly congratulate them online.

Olivera initially downplayed it, claiming that she was simply “exhausted” after filming and that she wasn’t on social media, but the upcoming season trailer revealed a different picture.

Olivera questioned the couple’s decision to get engaged after less than a year of dating, calling it “insane,” in the brief clip.

Hubbard didn’t agree with her viewpoint, and she later retaliated against her ex-best friend for interfering in her romance.

Hubbard, 36, suggested, “Maybe we won’t get engaged when it’s right for you,” to which Olivera retorted, “You’re getting so f-king defensive. It’s irritating.

An emotional Olivera declared their relationship was “beyond repair” at one point in the mind-blowing clip.

In fact, on a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the two actors’ co-stars Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula concurred that they would not be able to “get over” their altercation.

The seventh season of “Summer House” debuts on Bravo on Monday, Feb. 13, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes of “Virtual Reali-Tea” are also released every Thursday.

