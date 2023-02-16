Advertisement
  Dharmendra responds to Twitter fan who says why he acts like "struggling actor"
Dharmendra responds to Twitter fan who says why he acts like "struggling actor"

Dharmendra responds to Twitter fan who says why he acts like “struggling actor”

Dharmendra responds to Twitter fan who says why he acts like “struggling actor”

Dharmendra responds to Twitter fan who says why he acts like “struggling actor”

  • Dharmendra shared his first look from the upcoming web series Taj – Royal Blood on Wednesday.
  • Dharmendra is playing Shaikh Salim Chishti, a sufi saint, in Taj – Royal Blood.
  • He looks unrecognisable in a long robe, turban and white beard.
On Wednesday, Dharmendra unveiled his first image from the upcoming web series Taj – Royal Blood. A Twitter user complained that Dharmendra was “behaving like a struggling actor” as he requested well wishes from his followers. The seasoned actor’s followers were impressed by his humble response on Twitter.

 

Friends, I am playing Shaikh Salim Chishti… a sufi saint, in the movie Taj – Royal Blood,” Dharmendra wrote on Twitter while posting a photo of his outfit from Taj – Royal Blood. A minor but significant function… I need your prayers.” He had on a large robe, a turban, and a long white beard that made him practically unrecognizable.

A Twitter user responded to his remark by asking, “Why is he acting like a struggling actor?” Dharmendra tweeted in response, saying, “Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful battle. We’re all battling, including you and me. Resting signifies the conclusion of your lovely adventure and your cherished aspirations.

A Twitter user asked why Dharmendra was behaving like a struggling actor.

A supporter criticized the Twitter user for disparaging the seasoned actor in such a way. Some people, he wrote. How can they be so brave as to confront someone they can’t even touch in nine lives? You have my undying love and respect, Dharmendra Sir. I hope you stay healthy for a very long time… Continue to surprise us.

Shaleen, great respect to your loving parents who gave you the most profound name, Dharmendra commented in response to his post. Shaleenta Mein Hi Skot Hai (there is peace in modesty). Good luck, Chaudhary.

Dharmendra answered the Twitter user with humility.

In Taj, Dharmendra will play Shaikh Salim Chishti. Naseeruddin Shah will play Akbar, Aditi Rao Hydari will play Anarkali, Aashim Gulati will play Prince Salim, Taha Shah will play Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra will play Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul will play Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab will play Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra will play The show also includes Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Padma Damodharan, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad and Zachary Coffin in significant roles.

In addition, Dharmendra has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the upcoming movie from Karan Johar, scheduled for release on July 28. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan are also featured.

