Drake delivers hits at ‘Homecoming’ Super Bowl week concert

Drake performed a 45-minute performance at “h.wood Homecoming” on Friday.

The rapper-singer played a large number of his hit songs, including “Best I Ever Had.”

He paid homage to Lil Wayne before closing out his set by playing “I Will Always Love You.”

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drake could have only performed a few of his hit songs for Super Bowl week concertgoers, but the rapper-singer instead played a large number of them.

Many people jostled for position to see the multi-Grammy winner perform at “h.wood Homecoming” on Friday night at the Scottsdale Hangar One.

Stars like Michael Strahan watched Drake’s 45-minute performance from the second floor of the opulent private jet complex while some concertgoers crammed the stage, while others, like Alex Rodriguez and Jaleel White, relaxed in the VIP area.

At the invitation-only event, participants socialised for a while before Drake’s presence. Many people rushed towards the stage as soon as he arrived and grabbed their phones to record his performance.

“Tonight, they asked me to do three songs in like 20 minutes right? I could either do the 20 minutes or just run through all the old stuff,” he told the audience, who urged him to play his older hits. “OK, you asked for it.”

Drake went on to perform several jams including “Best I Ever Had,” “Headlines,” “Controlla” and “HYGR.” He asked the crowd to recite the lyrics of 21 Savage’s verses on “Rich Flex,” a song from tandems collaborative album “Her Loss.”

The rap star kept asked attendees, “Do you want more?” The majority of the crowd urged him to do so.

“If you’re playing shy or rich as (expletive) or own some tech company or some football team, we don’t give a (expletive) right now,” he said. “We just need you to turn up if you know this song. I need your help.”

As confetti fell, Drake performed “Knife Talk” featuring 21 Savage and Project Pat.

At the end, Drake paid homage to Lil Wayne before closing out his set by playing “I Will Always Love You,” the Dolly Parton song that Whitney Houston made famous. He sang every word along with many in the crowd.

