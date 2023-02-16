Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Eman Suleman elevates temperature in bold white saree 

Eman Suleman elevates temperature in bold white saree 

Articles
Advertisement
Eman Suleman elevates temperature in bold white saree 

Eman Suleman elevates temperature in bold white saree 

Advertisement
  • Eman Suleman looked lovely in a white see-through saree.
  • She was attending her friend’s wedding in Lahore.
  • Eman Suleman kept things straightforward by wearing basic jewellery.
Advertisement

At her friends’ wedding celebration at Sumbal Chak Park in Lahore, Eman Suleman looked lovely in a white see-through saree. For the occasion, Eman wore a saree in the South Indian style. Eman kept things straightforward by wearing basic jewellery that she borrowed from a friend. Eman, who is renowned for her daring dress choices, once again sparked controversy with her new appearance. The beauty covered herself in a transparent white saree while sporting a little top with delicate straps around her neck. Her attractiveness was enhanced by simple jewellery, which included a tika, earrings, a necklace, and bangles.

Have a look!

Advertisement

Even though she has only been in the business for a short while, Eman is one of the most well-known models in Pakistan. Since Eman began to participate in Pakistani television programmes, it appears that nothing can stop her from being successful. In 2017, she began her modelling career, and in 2018, Eman made an appearance in the drama series Akhri Station. The actress also appeared in the television series Churails and the short film Zindagi Tamasha. Eman has made rapid progress in her profession; in 2019, the model received a nomination for the Lux Style Awards’ Best Emerging Model honour.

Also Read

Eman Suleman shines wearing vibrant retro outfit
Eman Suleman shines wearing vibrant retro outfit

Eman Suleman, an actress and model, made a smart fashion statement. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson poured hearts out over motherhood
Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson poured hearts out over motherhood
'Older women' from Spare confession shocks Prince Harry
'Older women' from Spare confession shocks Prince Harry
Rihanna reflecting on her path to motherhood
Rihanna reflecting on her path to motherhood
Lawyer accuse Meghan Markle of defaming Samantha Markle
Lawyer accuse Meghan Markle of defaming Samantha Markle
Aiman Khan & Muneeb Butt' daughter Amal's Annual Sports Day: pictures
Aiman Khan & Muneeb Butt' daughter Amal's Annual Sports Day: pictures
MGK and Megan Fox are seeking to mend things after rumors
MGK and Megan Fox are seeking to mend things after rumors
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story