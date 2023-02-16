Eman Suleman elevates temperature in bold white saree 

Eman Suleman looked lovely in a white see-through saree.

She was attending her friend’s wedding in Lahore.

Eman Suleman kept things straightforward by wearing basic jewellery.

Advertisement

At her friends’ wedding celebration at Sumbal Chak Park in Lahore, Eman Suleman looked lovely in a white see-through saree. For the occasion, Eman wore a saree in the South Indian style. Eman kept things straightforward by wearing basic jewellery that she borrowed from a friend. Eman, who is renowned for her daring dress choices, once again sparked controversy with her new appearance. The beauty covered herself in a transparent white saree while sporting a little top with delicate straps around her neck. Her attractiveness was enhanced by simple jewellery, which included a tika, earrings, a necklace, and bangles.

Have a look!

Advertisement

Even though she has only been in the business for a short while, Eman is one of the most well-known models in Pakistan. Since Eman began to participate in Pakistani television programmes, it appears that nothing can stop her from being successful. In 2017, she began her modelling career, and in 2018, Eman made an appearance in the drama series Akhri Station. The actress also appeared in the television series Churails and the short film Zindagi Tamasha. Eman has made rapid progress in her profession; in 2019, the model received a nomination for the Lux Style Awards’ Best Emerging Model honour.

Also Read Eman Suleman shines wearing vibrant retro outfit Eman Suleman, an actress and model, made a smart fashion statement. The...