Emma Roberts calls out mother for sharing son’s face

Emma Roberts chastised her mother for posting her son’s face without his consent on Instagram.

Emma, 32, was irritated with her mother, Kelly Cunningham, for posting a photo of her son Rhodes in profile this week. Emma, who has a two-year-old son with her ex-partner Garett Hedlund, only posts Rhodes’ pictures on social media when his face is hidden.

Emma reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever.”

Kelly joked about the incident on her own page, writing: “The battle continues!! I love you Q!! Touche.”

Kelly had previously disclosed private information about Emma without her consent, including the fact that she publicly announced Emma’s pregnancy before she did.

Emma said: “I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Mothers and Instagram, it’s a bad combination.

“You have to understand about my mom, she doesn’t own a computer and she had a flip phone until about three years ago. For Mother’s Day, I got her an iPhone, because I was like, ‘Now we can FaceTime and iMessage.’ It was such a lovefest, and it was the worst thing I ever did.”

Emma explained her mother started replying to fan DMs on Instagram and said: “It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane so I couldn’t get to her, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DMed her and ask her to please stop.

“She was like, ‘Thank you so much for the well wishes, we are so excited’. My friends were sending me screengrabs, it was like unbelievable. And then when I said to her, ‘Mom you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it.’ And I said, ‘No I didn’t…’ She was like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.'”

