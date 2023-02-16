Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar surprise Mumbai Metro riders

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi promoted Selfiee by dancing to their song Main Khiladi inside a moving train.

The actors are seen running and catching a train at one point.

They are joined by a flash mob and they got up from their seats to dance along with them to their song Main Khiladi.

Soon, the February 24 release of the movie Selfiee will include Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. Days prior to the movie’s premiere, the stars were seen meeting fans inside the Mumbai Metro and dancing to their song Main Khiladi inside a moving train.

A video of Akshay Kumar and Emraan entering a recently opened Mumbai Metro station with their entourage and security was posted on Instagram on Thursday by paparazzi and fan pages. At one shot, the performers can be seen running to catch a train. When a flash mob joined them inside the train, they jumped up from their seats and joined in the dancing to their song Main Khiladi.

Akshay, who wore grey track trousers with a jumper, black cap and mask, and Emraan, who was clad in blue denim and jacket, performed the hook dance from the song, which was released on February 1. Oh my God, what everything they have to do for advertising, an Instagram user commented in response to their video being uploaded on a paparazzo account. “Promotion ke liye kuch bhi karte hai,” said another (they can do anything for the promotion of their film).

Main Khiladi is a remake of Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 action comedy of the same name, which was one of Akshay Kumar’s biggest hits at the time. Akshay and Saif Ali Khan were included in the original song. Akshay appears in the 2023 edition as well, however Emraan Hashmi is present this time. In the remake, both actors dance in colorful costumes while doing some catchy moves.

A adaptation of the Malayalam film Driving Licence, Selfiee stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Selfiee also has Prithviraj Sukumaran as a co-producer, and the actor is anticipated to play a cameo in the movie. Diana Penty, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Raj Mehta all appear in the film Selfiee.

In the movie, Akshay is portraying the superstar Vijay Kumar, while Emraan’s character, an RTO officer, is a die-hard fan who wants to meet Akshay and snap a selfie with him. A struggle breaks out between the two over Akshay’s driver’s license. The stars of the movie Selfiee unveiled the second trailer on Wednesday. Akshay posted the trailer on Instagram, “You’ve heard the tale of the ordinary man; now hear Vijay Kumar’s tale, in the words of the song Aam Aadmi ki Kahaani toh bahot sun li. Dekhiye (see Selfiee trailer 2) Selfiee will be released in theaters on February 24.”

