Eric André visits Emily Ratajkowski’s place before their lunch date.

Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski can’t get enough of one another.

The couple dined together for more than two hours.

The stand-up comedian, 39, and the author of “My Body,” 31, had gone on at least two dates this week.

According to a source, Ratajkowski and André rode into Fouquet’s in downtown Manhattan on Wednesday night for a lavish New York Fashion Week dinner for La Ligne.

In order to prevent the paparazzi from taking pictures of the two together outside of the upscale event, the model and the “2 Broke Girls” star purposefully got out of the car separately.

A lunch rendezvous with Ratajkowski and André was scheduled for less than two days later.

The comedian reportedly arrived at the home of the “High Low with EmRata” podcast presenter in New York City around noon on Friday, according to a source.

A short while later, the couple was seen walking together as they made their way to the Italian restaurant Via Carota in the West Village for lunch.

An eyewitness describes them as appearing to be having a pleasant conversation. They were grinning and laughing together.

Ratajkowski wore loose black jeans, an oversized jacket, and a brown blouse that exposed her stomach while sporting a laid-back look for the outing. Her hair was pulled back.

She completed her ensemble with a gold necklace, a pair of Converse shoes, and cat-eye sunglasses.

André, on the other hand, sported a stylish ensemble of a blue hoodie, navy sweats, yellow and green sneakers, and orange sunglasses.

According to reports, the couple dined together for more than two hours before returning to Ratajkowski’s residence on Friday in the late afternoon.

The representatives of both actors for comments, but they did not respond right away. But it seems as though Ratajkowski and André’s relationship is gaining steam. The “Eric Andre Show” veteran and the “Gone Girl” actress recently took a trip to the Cayman Islands together.

During the romantic retreat, the couple, who were first seen together in early January, were seen “kissing and flirting” and “cracking jokes.”

Ratajkowski and André have not publicly discussed their relationship, and the Inamorata designer recently highlighted how being a paparazzi darling can sometimes make things more challenging.

In the Jan. 26 episode of her podcast, she added, “Any time I go on another date, everyone knows.”

The other people I’m dating are aware of it, which has made things a little challenging because of course they say things like, “Didn’t talk to her last night,” and then there are photos of me out to dinner with someone else. It’s awful.

In September 2022, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. Since then, she has been seen kissing DJ Orazio Rispo and artist Jack Greer, though not simultaneously.

Late last year, she also made news for a brief romance with Pete Davidson, a former cast member of “Saturday Night Live.” But in recent weeks, Ratajkowski has only been seen with André.

