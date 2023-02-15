Falak Shabir to release his new song featuring Sarah Khan

Falak Shabir is a multi-faceted Pakistani singer.

His chart-topping hits include Saajna, Ijazat, and Tu, Mera Dil.

Sara Khan recently astounded her fans by revealing her appearance in Shabir’s new song.

Advertisement

Falak Shabbir‘s work has been lauded as among the best and most innovative in Pakistani contemporary music. Shabir’s new song “Pyaar Da Sahara” has been released in time for Valentine’s Day. This romantic single is sure to set the mood for your special day and sweep you off your feet.

His wife and actress Sara Khan recently astounded her fans by revealing her participation with the Mera Mann Kehne Laga singer by revealing her stunning look from Shabir’s most recent song.

His beautiful wife served as his muse in his most recent video, which he shared on Instagram yesterday with the message “#pyaardasahara releasing tomorrow @sarahkhanofficial.” Fans are going bonkers over the steamy images.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1) Advertisement

Have a look at the teaser of the song!

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1) Advertisement

In the comments box, the fans expressed their eagerness and joy.

Falak Shabir is a multi-faceted Pakistani singer who has received widespread acclaim since the release of his debut single “Rog” in 2011. His chart-topping hits, including Saajna, Ijazat, and Tu Mera Dil, have earned him numerous awards and cemented his place in the music industry.

Also Read Falak Shabbir Shares About Atif Aslam Helping Him In business Falak Shabbir is one of the country's most popular musicians. Falak is...

Advertisement