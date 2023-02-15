Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Falak Shabir to release his new song featuring Sarah Khan

Falak Shabir to release his new song featuring Sarah Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Falak Shabir to release his new song featuring Sarah Khan

Falak Shabir to release his new song featuring Sarah Khan

Advertisement
  • Falak Shabir is a multi-faceted Pakistani singer.
  • His chart-topping hits include Saajna, Ijazat, and Tu, Mera Dil.
  • Sara Khan recently astounded her fans by revealing her appearance in Shabir’s new song.
Advertisement

Falak Shabbir‘s work has been lauded as among the best and most innovative in Pakistani contemporary music. Shabir’s new song “Pyaar Da Sahara” has been released in time for Valentine’s Day. This romantic single is sure to set the mood for your special day and sweep you off your feet.

His wife and actress Sara Khan recently astounded her fans by revealing her participation with the Mera Mann Kehne Laga singer by revealing her stunning look from Shabir’s most recent song.

His beautiful wife served as his muse in his most recent video, which he shared on Instagram yesterday with the message “#pyaardasahara releasing tomorrow @sarahkhanofficial.” Fans are going bonkers over the steamy images.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

Advertisement

Have a look at the teaser of the song!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

Advertisement

In the comments box, the fans expressed their eagerness and joy.

Falak Shabir is a multi-faceted Pakistani singer who has received widespread acclaim since the release of his debut single “Rog” in 2011. His chart-topping hits, including Saajna, Ijazat, and Tu Mera Dil, have earned him numerous awards and cemented his place in the music industry.

Also Read

Falak Shabbir Shares About Atif Aslam Helping Him In business
Falak Shabbir Shares About Atif Aslam Helping Him In business

Falak Shabbir is one of the country's most popular musicians. Falak is...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Julia Garner acknowledges that she was
Julia Garner acknowledges that she was "hopeless" and considered a life without acting
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story