Fans surround Ram Charan’s car as he arrives at Simhachalam Temple

After completing up Tuesday’s filming, actor Ram Charan, who is currently filming for director Shankar’s next, bilingual movie with no official title, made time to go to Simhachalam Temple. On social media, there is a video of Ram Charan being surrounded by supporters outside of the temple.

Ram Charan and Shankar have worked together on a project for the first time. Shankar’s entry into the Telugu cinema industry will also be made with this movie, which is currently known as RC 15. According to rumors, the crew is now filming a song in Visakhapatnam. On Tuesday, after wrapping off the day’s filming, Ram Charan went to the Simhachalam Temple.

Ram Charan can be seen in the video waving to his followers from the sunroof of his vehicle. Ram Charan’s automobile was surrounded by hundreds of supporters, all of whom could be heard cheering as it moved. The group recently shot a song in a university in Visakhapatnam, and images and video from the session have already appeared on social media.

Ram Charan can be seen getting from a helicopter in one of the videos. The scene appears to be from the song the filmmakers were recording. Ram can be seen sporting a white formal pant, a turquoise blue shirt, and a tie.

Ram Charan is supposed to play an IAS officer with anger management issues in the film. The next movie also stars Kiara Advani. Ram spoke with the Border Security Force soldiers while the squad was finishing up a schedule in Amritsar last April. At the Golden Temple, he also coordinated the langar. Reliable sources claim that a 10 crore period set was recently constructed to film some significant flashback scenes for the movie. The movie, which is directed by Dil Raju and features music by SS Thaman, will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

The following project that Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana will work on is a sports drama. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana recently made the announcement that they are all ready to become parents. A few months ago, Upasana asked the most significant women in her life for their blessings as she prepared to embrace motherhood by posting a picture of them on Instagram.

