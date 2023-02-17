Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Farhan Saeed, Arsalan Naseer & others speak up against inflation hike
Farhan Saeed, Arsalan Naseer & others speak up against inflation hike

Farhan Saeed, Arsalan Naseer & others speak up against inflation hike

Articles
Advertisement
Farhan Saeed, Arsalan Naseer & others speak up against inflation hike

Farhan Saeed, Arsalan Naseer & others speak up against inflation hike

Advertisement
  • Pakistanis are furious about yet another sharp spike in gasoline prices.
  • Farhan Saeed came forward to speak against it.
  • Arsalan Naseer, Mishi Khan, Samina Peerzada, and Rabi Pirzada also spoke against it.
Advertisement

Pakistanis are using social media in response to yet another sharp spike in gasoline prices. The price of gasoline increased to Rs272 a litre with the most recent fortnightly review as the government makes desperate attempts to revive the stalled IMF bailout package. Several Pakistani celebs have gone to Twitter with memes and rants to deal with the rising inflation amid the social media fury. Some have noted how challenging it is for the already struggling population to travel, therefore in an effort to utilise humour to distract from the situation, here is how celebrities and internet users are reacting to the most recent hike. Farhan Saeed criticised the lack of noise throughout the steep ascent. “Afsos! This and worse are deserved by the nations who don’t stand up for themselves,” He tweeted:

Advertisement

Arsalan Naseer, Mishi Khan, Samina Peerzada, and Rabi Pirzada all criticised the decision on social media.

Advertisement


The distressing spike also set off a meme-fest on the social networking website.

Also Read

Farhan Saeed and others show anger on Pakistani economy
Farhan Saeed and others show anger on Pakistani economy

Farhan Saeed and other Pakistani actors express their country's economy. Farhan wrote...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mahira Khan Sparkles in Peshawar Zalmi's Anthem
Mahira Khan Sparkles in Peshawar Zalmi's Anthem
Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the success of her most recent film
Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the success of her most recent film
Liam Neeson talks about why he was worried Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’
Liam Neeson talks about why he was worried Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’
Kartik Aaryan and his parents were spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple
Kartik Aaryan and his parents were spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple
Sadaf Kanwal discusses her first salary
Sadaf Kanwal discusses her first salary
Ryan Reynolds says his house is a
Ryan Reynolds says his house is a "zoo" after having fourth child
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story