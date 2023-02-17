Farhan Saeed, Arsalan Naseer & others speak up against inflation hike

Pakistanis are furious about yet another sharp spike in gasoline prices.

Farhan Saeed came forward to speak against it.

Arsalan Naseer, Mishi Khan, Samina Peerzada, and Rabi Pirzada also spoke against it.

Advertisement

Pakistanis are using social media in response to yet another sharp spike in gasoline prices. The price of gasoline increased to Rs272 a litre with the most recent fortnightly review as the government makes desperate attempts to revive the stalled IMF bailout package. Several Pakistani celebs have gone to Twitter with memes and rants to deal with the rising inflation amid the social media fury. Some have noted how challenging it is for the already struggling population to travel, therefore in an effort to utilise humour to distract from the situation, here is how celebrities and internet users are reacting to the most recent hike. Farhan Saeed criticised the lack of noise throughout the steep ascent. “Afsos! This and worse are deserved by the nations who don’t stand up for themselves,” He tweeted:

Pakistaniyon tum 500 rs litre bhi dalwa loge. Afsos!

The nations that don’t stand up for themselves, deserve this and worse !#inflation #petrolprice #PakistanEconomicCrisis — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) February 15, 2023

Advertisement

Arsalan Naseer, Mishi Khan, Samina Peerzada, and Rabi Pirzada all criticised the decision on social media.

The founder of Pakistan, Quade Azam, Pakistan misses u sir, we have no leadership no vision , we aren’t a nation anymore, we are just bunch of people who prefer their personal interests more than our motherland 😢🙏 #PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/aUCFqaDjGQ — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) February 16, 2023

Advertisement

Mulk se ‘Ghurbat’ khatam karni hai ya ‘Ghareeb’? #PetrolDieselPrice — Arslan Naseer (@ArslanNaseerCBA) February 15, 2023

Advertisement پاکستان کی ترقی میں ہی ہے سب کی ترقی۔ بس کردو ظالمو دھرتی ماں کو جینے دو پھلنے پھولنے دو۔ لوگوں کو سانس لینے دو — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) February 16, 2023

Why are you all so disturbed?? There still wud be long queues for petrol.. more cars on the road & not to forget Tim Hortans coffee. Enjoy #PSL8

Nothing affects this Nation. Wait for another bomb & another 2 days of keypad war. Talk talk & no action. #PetrolDieselPrice Advertisement — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) February 15, 2023



The distressing spike also set off a meme-fest on the social networking website.

Also Read Farhan Saeed and others show anger on Pakistani economy Farhan Saeed and other Pakistani actors express their country's economy. Farhan wrote...