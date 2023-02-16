Farhan Saeed criticizes citizens for being silent over rising inflation

The government increased the price of gasoline by Rs22.20 a litre.

The government increased the price of gasoline by Rs22.20 a litre on Wednesday, with effect starting today, dropping another oil bomb as the country, already struggling with inflation, continues to feel the effects of an economic hurricane. Farhan Saeed has resorted to social media and lashed out at his fellow countrymen for not raising a voice against the escalating prices.

He tweeted, “Pakistaniyon, tum 500 rs litre bhi dalwa loge. Afsos! (Pakistanis would even be okay if the petrol prices were increased to Rs500 per litre. Sad state of affairs). The nations that don’t stand up for themselves, deserve this and worse.”

The nations that don’t stand up for themselves, deserve this and worse !#inflation #petrolprice #PakistanEconomicCrisis — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) February 15, 2023

At the end of the previous month, the price of gasoline increased sharply by Rs 35 per litre, mostly as a result of the significant depreciation of the rupee versus the dollar. According to a statement from the finance ministry, the rupee’s decline against the dollar is also to blame for the most recent increase in the price of gasoline and diesel.

The government has also raised the price of kerosene oil by Rs12.90 per litre and light diesel oil by LDO Rs9.68 per litre, according to the finance ministry. After the increase, the cost of gasoline increased to Rs272 per litre from Rs249.80 per litre, representing an increase of Rs22.60 per litre.

