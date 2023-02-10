Fast X trailer: Vin Diesel gets ready to go face off Jason Mamoa in 10th FF showdown

Vin Diesel recently revealed a new piece of concept art for Riddick 4: Furya
The character of Riddick was initially introduced in David Twohy's sci-fi action...
In the Fast X trailer, Vin Diesel is back with his Fast & Furious family and facing off against a disgruntled Jason Momoa.
On Friday, February 10, Universal Studios unveiled the explosive trailer of the upcoming movie, the tenth film in the popular action series.
According to the media, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and more all make appearances in the teaser for Vin Diesel’s upcoming film, Dominic Toretto.
The new video also features old Fast & Furious Five footage of the late Paul Walker.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.