Fast X trailer: Vin Diesel gets ready to go face off Jason Mamoa in 10th FF showdown

Universal Pictures released the trailer of Fast X.

The movie will be released worldwide on May 19.

The trailer also featured a clip of the late Paul Walker from the 5th movie.

Advertisement

In the Fast X trailer, Vin Diesel is back with his Fast & Furious family and facing off against a disgruntled Jason Momoa.

On Friday, February 10, Universal Studios unveiled the explosive trailer of the upcoming movie, the tenth film in the popular action series.

According to the media, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and more all make appearances in the teaser for Vin Diesel’s upcoming film, Dominic Toretto.

The new video also features old Fast & Furious Five footage of the late Paul Walker.

Also Read Vin Diesel recently revealed a new piece of concept art for Riddick 4: Furya The character of Riddick was initially introduced in David Twohy's sci-fi action...