Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Fast X trailer: Vin Diesel gets ready to go face off Jason Mamoa in 10th FF showdown
Fast X trailer: Vin Diesel gets ready to go face off Jason Mamoa in 10th FF showdown

Fast X trailer: Vin Diesel gets ready to go face off Jason Mamoa in 10th FF showdown

Articles
Advertisement
Fast X trailer: Vin Diesel gets ready to go face off Jason Mamoa in 10th FF showdown

Fast X trailer: Vin Diesel gets ready to go face off Jason Mamoa in 10th FF showdown

Advertisement
  • Universal Pictures released the trailer of Fast X.
  • The movie will be released worldwide on May 19.
  • The trailer also featured a clip of the late Paul Walker from the 5th movie.
Advertisement

In the Fast X trailer, Vin Diesel is back with his Fast & Furious family and facing off against a disgruntled Jason Momoa.

On Friday, February 10, Universal Studios unveiled the explosive trailer of the upcoming movie, the tenth film in the popular action series.

According to the media, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and more all make appearances in the teaser for Vin Diesel’s upcoming film, Dominic Toretto.

The new video also features old Fast & Furious Five footage of the late Paul Walker.

Also Read

Vin Diesel recently revealed a new piece of concept art for Riddick 4: Furya
Vin Diesel recently revealed a new piece of concept art for Riddick 4: Furya

The character of Riddick was initially introduced in David Twohy's sci-fi action...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pakistan's tekken prodigy Arslan Ash ties the knot
Pakistan's tekken prodigy Arslan Ash ties the knot
Ranjha song was rewritten for Sidharth-Kiara's wedding
Ranjha song was rewritten for Sidharth-Kiara's wedding
Shaan Shahid daughter Bahisht e Bareen’s first fashion shoot
Shaan Shahid daughter Bahisht e Bareen’s first fashion shoot
Hira Khan and Arslan Khan’s dreamy wedding moments
Hira Khan and Arslan Khan’s dreamy wedding moments
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story