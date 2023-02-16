Fatima Effendi shares family pictures from Murree vacation

Fatima Effendi is a beautiful and gifted actress.

Fan’s appreciation for Fatima Effendi’s soap operas is enormous.

Fatima with her family is currently on a family holiday in Islamabad and Murree.

Advertisement

Pakistani television actor Fatima Effendi is a beautiful and gifted actress. Her admirers adore her acting. Fan’s appreciation for Fatima Effendi’s soap operas is enormous. Her plays Betiyaan and Munafiq were loved by the viewers. She can now be seen in the drama serial Muqaddar Ka Sitara. People adore the way she is portraying Hadiya. The actress from Betiyaan has two gorgeous sons named Maahbir and Almir and is happily married to Kanwar Arsalan. Fatima, her husband, and her children are currently on a family holiday in Islamabad and Murree. She shared images from the stunning locations of Islamabad and Murree.

Fatima additionally shared a few loving images of herself and her hubby. We’ve included a couple of her vacation photos here. Check it out!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aye Dil Tu Bata, Paimanay, Munafiq, Main Agar Chup Hoon, Bechari Qudsia, Guddu, and Betiyaan are recent dramas in which Fatima has appeared.

Also Read Fatima Effendi wins hearts with latest pictures Fatima Effendi's latest photos have won her fans' hearts. The viral Photos...