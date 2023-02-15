Advertisement
Fatima, the daughter of Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan, turns one

Articles
Fatima, the daughter of Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan, turns one

  • He wrote, ‘to my doll, my valentine! A very happy birthday.’
  • Fatima, the daughter of Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan, turns one.
  • Feroze Khan also took to Instagram and shared a picture with his baby girl.
Feroze Khan is a Pakistani actor, model, and video jockey. He made his acting debut with Bikhra Mera Naseeb as Harib and later on played various roles.

Fatima Khan, the daughter of Feroze and Aliza, turned one recently, and her mother, Syeda Aliza Sultan, organized a party for the youngster. As Aliza tweeted images of the birthday girl with her face covered, the mother-daughter pair could be seen twinning in red robes. Here are photos of Fatima and Aliza taken on her birthday Feroze also took to Instagram and shared a picture with his baby girl.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Feroze Khan 🇵🇰 (@ferozekhan)

Feroze wrote, “to my doll, my valentine! A very happy birthday! may the merciful guides you to light. We shall meet and celebrate. Yours truly, Baba.”

Feroz Khan files another petition against ex-wife Aliza Sultan
Feroz Khan files another petition against ex-wife Aliza Sultan

Feroze Khan files a new petition against Aliza Sultan. Accuses her of...

 

