Fatima, the daughter of Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan, turns one.

Feroz Khan files another petition against ex-wife Aliza Sultan
Feroze Khan files a new petition against Aliza Sultan. Accuses her of...
Feroze Khan is a Pakistani actor, model, and video jockey. He made his acting debut with Bikhra Mera Naseeb as Harib and later on played various roles.
Fatima Khan, the daughter of Feroze and Aliza, turned one recently, and her mother, Syeda Aliza Sultan, organized a party for the youngster. As Aliza tweeted images of the birthday girl with her face covered, the mother-daughter pair could be seen twinning in red robes. Here are photos of Fatima and Aliza taken on her birthday Feroze also took to Instagram and shared a picture with his baby girl.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Feroze wrote, “to my doll, my valentine! A very happy birthday! may the merciful guides you to light. We shall meet and celebrate. Yours truly, Baba.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.