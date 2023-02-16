Faysal Quraishi’ daughter Hanish Qureshi’s unseen new pictures

Faisal Quraishi tells about proposing wife Sana
Faysal Quraishi is a fantastic Pakistani TV actor. He has ace acting...
Hanish Qureshi, a well-known media influencer in Pakistan, is also well-known in the industry because of her extremely talented father, Faysal Qureshi. Fans adore Hanish Qureshi’s stunning personality. Hanish is now concentrating on getting fit. Hanish has been exercising every day and releasing new videos and photos from her challenging routine. She provided some incredibly demanding workout reels. Before the Instagram clips, here are a few images of Hanish Qureshi.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
In addition to being an influencer, Hanish is a strong, self-reliant young woman. She started off as a fashion stylist for a reputable publication. She currently works with Emaar Pakistan as a realtor and financial advisor.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.