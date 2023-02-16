Faysal Quraishi’ daughter Hanish Qureshi’s unseen new pictures

Hanish Qureshi is a well-known media influencer in Pakistan.

She is the daughter of the extremely talented Faysal Qureshi.

Hanish has been exercising every day and releasing new videos and photos.

She provided some incredibly demanding workout reels. Before the Instagram clips, here are a few images of Hanish Qureshi.

In addition to being an influencer, Hanish is a strong, self-reliant young woman. She started off as a fashion stylist for a reputable publication. She currently works with Emaar Pakistan as a realtor and financial advisor.

