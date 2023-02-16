Advertisement
Faysal Quraishi' daughter Hanish Qureshi's unseen new pictures

Faysal Quraishi’ daughter Hanish Qureshi’s unseen new pictures

Faysal Quraishi’ daughter Hanish Qureshi’s unseen new pictures

Faysal Quraishi’ daughter Hanish Qureshi’s unseen new pictures

  • Hanish Qureshi is a well-known media influencer in Pakistan.
  • She is the daughter of the extremely talented Faysal Qureshi.
  • Hanish has been exercising every day and releasing new videos and photos.
Hanish Qureshi, a well-known media influencer in Pakistan, is also well-known in the industry because of her extremely talented father, Faysal Qureshi. Fans adore Hanish Qureshi’s stunning personality. Hanish is now concentrating on getting fit. Hanish has been exercising every day and releasing new videos and photos from her challenging routine. She provided some incredibly demanding workout reels. Before the Instagram clips, here are a few images of Hanish Qureshi.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hanish Qureshi (@hanishqureshii)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hanish Qureshi (@hanishqureshii)

In addition to being an influencer, Hanish is a strong, self-reliant young woman. She started off as a fashion stylist for a reputable publication. She currently works with Emaar Pakistan as a realtor and financial advisor.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
