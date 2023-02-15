From Rani to Anushka to Amitabh and Hrithik,have a look at the celebrity residences

Netflix released The Romantics, featuring 35 people from the Hindi Film Industry.

The Romantics on Tuesday, Valentine’s Day and gave more than a delicious insight into the journey.

For the documentary, director Smrithi Mundra (of Indian Matchmaking).

Advertisement

On February 14th, Netflix launched the documentary The Romantics, which provided more than a delectable look into the history and legacy of Yash Raj Films. Smrithi Mundra (of Indian Matchmaking) spoke with up to 35 individuals from the Hindi film industry for the documentary, including some of its top stars.

While many chose to do their interviews in studios, gardens, or even their gym (we’re looking at you, John Abraham), many others welcomed the documentary crew into their homes. At their immaculate houses, celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma taped their interviews. Views of their residences can be found here:

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji, who is typically private, took part in the interview at what appeared to be her office. She was seated behind a sizable painting of a child’s head in a Chesterfield-style, tufted chair. The posters for her various films, including Bunty Aur Babli, Veer Zaara, and others, were placed next to it. A bookshelf had all of her Filmfare, Star Screen Awards, and other honors.

Amitabh Bachchan

Advertisement

At his residence, Amitabh Bachchan also participated in the documentary. The seasoned actor sat on a chair that was a deep black sofa. A tiny table with his face on it was placed next to him. A color-pop painting and a framed photo of his son Abhishek Bachchan were both mounted on the wall behind him.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan sat on a comfortable couch with black and white striped fabric for his part. Behind him, one could see a fireplace and a few ornamental items on the mantel. The living room’s center contained a drum set as well as other seating areas.

Anushka Sharma

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma filmed the interview in an area of her house that is rarely visited. She was seated in a black chair, and a jewel-green sofa with pink and white pillows could be seen behind her. On the shades of the lamps, which were on either side of the couch, were fluted decorations. Large royal-themed paintings were hanging on the French-moulded, grey walls beyond that.

Anil Kapoor

In a recent video, Anil Kapoor gave viewers a tour of his Mumbai home; this is the same mansion that appears in The Romantics. A giant crimson painting and beige drapes on either side frame the painting in the maximalist home’s decor. A glass center table and numerous couches with regal appearances are there. The room also has several conventional lighting.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji spotted together at airport Shah Rukh and Rani were photographed together at the Kalina airport. Shah...