Gauahar Khan flaunts her baby bump at Netflix event

Gauahar made the pregnancy announcement.

Gauahar and Zaid Darbar announced their pregnancy.

She and Rannvijay Singha will soon co-host the Netflix dating programme IRL- In Real Love.

Gauahar Khan attended a Netflix party in Mumbai. Wearing a floral outfit while pregnant, she looked stunning. In December of last year, Gauahar made the pregnancy announcement.

A video from the celebration was shared by a paparazzi account, and Gauhar’s supporters swarmed the comment area. She’s really fantastic, one of them wrote. “Lovely outfit, adore the floral prints,” said another.

Last year, Gauahar and Zaid Darbar posted an Instagram reel video announcing their pregnancy. They said, “When Z met G, one became two. And now that we will soon be three, the adventure continues. In the name of Allah, I ask for all of your prayers and well wishes on this wonderful journey.

At the Mumbai celebration, a number of famous people from the film and television sectors were there. When they arrived at the celebration on Saturday, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar posed for the photographs together. Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa were also seen together. Ishaan Khatter, Keerthy Suresh, Zoya Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon were also present.

Moreover, Gauahar shared images from the event on her Instagram Stories. In the photographs, she posed with her business acquaintances. She and Rannvijay Singha will soon co-host the Netflix dating programme IRL- In Real Love.

Last year, Gauahar posted on social media, “IRL: In Real Love,” to announce the show. I’m ecstatic with the news that was recently announced on @netflix in. Our show will be released very soon. Created by two of our favourite people, @instaraghu #rajivlakshman @monozygoticsolutions, with a tonne of love and much more wit. Of course, there is also US; it was a blast to be the hosts of this fantastic evening! When everyone finally collaborated, it was sheer delight! Can’t wait for you to watch it as soon as possible on @netflix in. Let’s meet there. Producing the programme is Raghu Ram’s Monozygotic. In Gauahar’s photographs at the most recent Netflix party, Raghu Ram was also there.

Gauahar most recently made an appearance in the online series Tandav, Bestseller, and Shiksha Mandal. She has also featured in films like Ishaqzaade and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

