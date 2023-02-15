Gauri Khan’s twin, Suhana Khan, was spotted at the airport traveling with her

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan were seen together at the Mumbai airport in an all-black look.

The mother-daughter duo was twining in an all-black look for their flight.

Suhana was in a black top and pants paired with black shoes.

On Wednesday morning, Suhana Khan and her mother Gauri Khan were seen together at the Mumbai airport. The mother and daughter were dressed in all-black for their flight. Gauri wore a black dress with a matching jacket, while Suhana wore a black top, black leggings, and black shoes.

A video of Suhana and Gauri Khan from the airport was posted by a paparazzi account. The two are seen exiting the vehicle and proceeding directly toward the entrance gate. Gauri declined to pose for the photographers, but Suhana briefly turned around to grin at the photographers. In response to the video, a fan wrote, “Luks like sisters.”

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an AskSRK session for his Twitter followers on Tuesday. He was questioned over the first Valentine’s Day present he presented to Gauri Khan, his wife. If I recall correctly, it has been approximately 34 years ago. I believe it was a set of pink plastic earrings.

Gauri Khan, an interior designer and businesswoman, wed Shah Rukh Khan in 1991. Aryan, 25, Suhana, 22, and AbRam, 9, are their children. The Archies, Suhana’s feature film debut, will now be released. Her character was modeled after Veronica in the movie. Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor, the sister of Janhvi Kapoor, will both make their acting debuts in the Zoya Akhtar-directed film.

Aryan is currently getting ready to helm his first web series, which he also wrote. Shah Rukh is currently on a high because to the tremendous success of his most recent film, Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand movie is currently on track to surpass $1 billion in gross worldwide receipts.

Suhana and Gauri traveled to Dubai last week for a hotel opening celebration. Suhana was joined to the party by her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, and the two even took a photo with Kendall Jenner. Suhana now frequently attends gatherings and parties. At a Mumbai restaurant this past weekend, she was spotted partying with Nysa Devgan and Ananya Panday.

