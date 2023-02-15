Gerard Pique discusses Shakira for the first time after spilt

Following Shakira’s vicious diss track.

Gerard Pique addressed her name for the first time in a recent interview.

They were together for 12 years.

Gerard Pique discussed how the creation of Kings League and his controversial divorce from Waka Waka singer had changed his life. The father of two explained why he needed a vacation from football and the spotlight in an interview with TikToker John Nellis.

“It was absurd that, except from the championship game, I did not watch any of the World Cup games. I needed to unplug and take a short vacation, Pique stated.

I had to take a break from football since the past few months have been difficult for me “The athlete said. Pique was asked about the most renowned person in his phone book at one point during the conversation.

He responded, the first time using her name in public after splitting up with her, “I would say… Shakira, who was my companion.” He continued by saying that it is the Colombian singer as long as it has nothing to do with football “since Cristiano [Ronaldo] is the most followed player in football.”

According to a story in Marca Magazine, Cristina Tarrega praised Pique for showing Shakira respect despite the fact that she had attacked him in her most recent song. “I think what he has done is very elegant because I know that he has contacts worldwide, perhaps much more famous, but he gave her that place,” she said.

