Gia Giudice’s legal aim to have dad Joe’s visa status reevaluated

Gia Giudice’s legal aim is to have dad Joe’s visa status reevaluated.

Joe has been residing in the Bahamas since 2021.

Joe was deported to his native Italy in 2019.

In her burgeoning legal practice, Gia Giudice is focused on getting her father Joe Giudice’s immigration status “reevaluated.”

Joe has been residing in the Bahamas since 2021 to make it easier and more affordable for him to visit his family. Joe was deported to his native Italy in 2019 after serving three years in jail for fraud and an additional seven months in an ICE detention facility.

Gia, his oldest child, is adamant about getting her father back on American soil, even if it’s just for “temporary visitation.”

The fact that we are such a large family makes it difficult to get us all together to go see him. Even if he did relocate to the Bahamas so that he could be near us and make the travel simpler,… Like, plane tickets are still ridiculously costly, especially around the holidays when everyone is on vacation and the airlines raise the costs, the 22-year-old Rutgers University senior said.

She continues, saying that allowing just one person to visit here on special occasions like holidays or anniversaries would be “like a dream come true” and that Joe, 50, was never “a flight risk” or “a menace to society.”

“I just think he might have a chance to come back occasionally, if that whole aspect of it can get reevaluated,” the author said.

Gia is juggling two internships while majoring in criminal justice and minoring in sociology. She has one with the Middlesex County public defender’s office and the other with immigration lawyer Kathleen Martinez, who Gia says she connected with through Joe.

She reveals that “they were interested in possibly, potentially looking at his case again — only in the future, to see if they would be able to do anything for him.”

“Honestly, Dad, sure, I said. Like, this might be very awesome,” she continues. And it’s been really interesting to witness other immigration cases that are entirely different from what my father’s [was] and the experiences that these folks have had.

And it is truly so sad. However, I would be very happy to assist them if I could in any way. So far, it has been a truly positive experience.

Despite their 20-year marriage ending in divorce, Gia claims that her mother, “RHONJ” star Teresa Giudice, is totally supportive of her legal pursuits.

She really is incredibly proud of me. A college student says, “She just, she can’t believe she’s going to have lawyer in family.

Gia says it’s all about “setting down [her] calendar, preparing things in advance, and getting sleep” to manage her full-time education, dual internships, owning a fashion brand (g.g.est.2001), being an active member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, and finding time for her relationship.

She “stopped going out during the week” as well.

And whenever she needs “a little refresher” from the chaos, Gia drives back home to spend weekends with her younger sisters, Gabriella Giudice, 18, Milania Giudice, 17, and Audriana Giudice, 13, as well as her mother, who recently got married. Gia has been dating Christian Carmichael for more than two years.

Gia revealed that she has already arranged a second internship with a human relations law business for the May 2022 graduation.

