Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly parted ways 

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly parted ways 

Articles
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly parted ways 

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly parted ways 

  • Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid brokeup.
  • Insiders say the relationship “fizzled out” and they are no longer together.
  • After four years, DiCaprio broke up with Camila Morrone in the summer.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have broken up according to the report. New York Fashion Week in September 2022 prompted romance rumours for the two.

The supermodel’s insider told the site that the relationship “fizzled out” and they’re no longer together.

She hasn’t seen him lately. “She decided she was done with him,” the person said. “Their lives are very different. She values motherhood.”

The insider continued, “It was never that serious anyway. “It fizzled.”

The two exited a NYC eatery in November. In late December, the Wolf of Wall Street star was seen with Victoria Lamas, despite reports indicate he was still dating Hadid.

Hadid, 27, started dating the Oscar-winning actor, 48, a year after splitting from Zayn Malik, with whom she has a two-year-old daughter, Khai. After an apparent fight with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, she and the Pillowtalk singer parted after six years of dating.

After four years, DiCaprio broke up with Camila Morrone in the summer.

