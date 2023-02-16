Gigi Hadid sobs when discussing her trauma in a recent interview

Gigi Hadid, the queen of the catwalk.

Lost control of her emotions when she spoke up about her ordeal in a recent interview.

With a fashion magazine, claiming tennis great Serena Williams helped to lessen the pain.

Advertisement

Gigi Hadid was asked how she dealt with stardom, Bella Hadid’s older sister Gigi, who would be featured on the Ellen magazine cover in March 2023, sobbed and said, “I am getting emotional thinking about it.”

When the 27-year-old model discussed becoming a public figure during her interview, her eyes welled with tears: “What am I hiding from the world? I am not sure. Thinking about that has me feeling emotional. I believe that in order to feel me, you must be in my presence.”

The blonde beauty went on to say that she and former One Direction member Zayn Malik are parents to her one child Khai “It is not difficult. This is not a criticism. It is more that working for me exposes you to several snapshots.” Gigi said as she wiped away her tears: “No, that is fine. I guess I needed to say that. Again, there are several images and extremely brief instances when little context is provided.”

She revealed that she and her sister Bella had gone to therapy to the magazine’s assistant editor Adrienne Gaffney. There are certainly different issues that we each deal with on different sides, but something will inevitably come together. “I believe it is about not taking oneself too seriously and being like, “I am not going to remember that one awful interview from when I was 19,”” she said.

During the style process for the maazin, the supermodel showed her toned midriff while wearing a crop top and matching pants. In addition, Gigi will begin a new job as Tan France’s co-host on season two of Netflix’s reality competition programme Next In Fashion.

Also Read Gigi Hadid isn’t ‘serious’ with Leonardo DiCaprio Pictures this week of Leonardo DiCaprio and another young model aren't worrying...