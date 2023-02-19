Gisele Bündchen Lands in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival

For Carnival, Gisele Bündchen has returned to her native nation.

The 42-year-old supermodel, author, mother, and businesswoman was photographed.

On Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as she got off the plane.

Gisele Bündchen wore a cosy grey sweater, sweatpants, a tan baseball cap, and white sneakers as she exited the airport, grinning at photographers. She draped a grey backpack over her shoulder and slung a white bag across her arms.

This year’s event takes place in Rio de Janeiro from February 17 to February 22. The Brazilian holiday often begins on the Friday after Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent, the 40-day season leading up to Easter, according to the Catholic calendar.

The supermodel posted a video on Thursday with her friend and well-known choreographer Justin Neto in it, demonstrating how prepared she was for the occasion.

In the video, Bündchen appeared to be having a great time as she grinned and moved to the rhythm of Marisa Monte’s song “Balança Pema” from Brazil. She wore grey leggings and a black sports bra, while Neto wore a tie-dye Pac-Man t-shirt and tie-dyed shorts. She also had her hair down.

In a huge fashion campaign with Louis Vuttion, Bündchen makes a dramatic comeback to modelling while posing topless in jeans and wearing the brand’s Yayoi Kusama collection. She appears to be concentrating on doing things that make her happy.

She was also seen wearing hot designer bathing suits for what appeared to be a significant fashion endeavor in Miami, where she currently resides with her two children. The Bündchen is “beginning anew in a positive state of mind,” according to a person close to her, and she is feeling “confident, strong, and better than she has in a long, long time.”

