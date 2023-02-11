Guerdy Abraira says Larsa Pippen is fakest Housewife of them all

Guerdy Abraira says Larsa Pippen is the fakest Housewife of them all.

Danny Murphy and Evan Real questioned her.

Guerdy advised Lisa to drop the notion.

Guerdy Abraira, a cast member of “Real Housewives of Miami,” threw some serious shade at co-star Larsa Pippen on Friday night at a live filming of the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast at City Winery in New York City, which was sponsored by Tri-State Cadillac.

Danny Murphy and Evan Real questioned her about who she believed was “really the fakest ‘Housewife’ of them all” when she and her husband Russell Abraira were playing “Mirror, Mirror on the Wall.”

“Sure, s-t. Larsa, she informed the audience’s applause before immediately requesting the answer to the “next inquiry.”

The game made reference to Pippen, 48, not being invited to Dr. Nicole Martin’s engagement party, who Guerdy, 45, is acquainted with.

The anesthesiologist afterwards refuted the former WAG’s assertion that she had dozed off “with the whole hospital,” emphasizing how “destructive” her statements may be.

Martin sent Pippen a mirror with the message, “Mirror, Mirror on the wall, who is the fakest of them all?” as a result of their argument. she was the “fake” one, he implied.

Because Guerdy and Martin are so close, Pippen has distanced herself from the former and even unfollowed them on social media because of this.

Guerdy also discussed her initial thoughts upon Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s divorce from Lisa Hochstein. In fact, she insisted that everything will be fine for the Bravo star.

“She can do this. She’s great,” she continued.

Guerdy advised Lisa to drop the notion that Lenny was a part of her “family” when she first revealed to her co-stars that Lenny had requested a divorce and was seeing someone else.

Instead of attempting to keep Lenny by her side, she urged her to put herself and her two young children, son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3, first.

You may watch “The Real Housewives of Miami” on Peacock.

