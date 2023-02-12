Hania Aamir having fun on her Bangkok birthday trip

The most adored and adorable actress in the showbiz is Hania Aamir.

Hania’s portrayal of Maheer has brought her back into the public eye.

Finally taking some time off, Hania is travelling to Bangkok, Thailand with her friends.

Here are some images from Hania and her friends' trip to Bangkok:

The most adored and adorable actress in the business right now is Hania. The actor began her career with Janaan before transitioning to dramas. Since then, she has acted in various excellent films, and most recently, her drama Mere Humsafar has attracted large audiences. Her on-screen relationship with Farhan Saeed was an immediate success. Hania continued to rise in popularity on YouTube India, and as a result, her most recent drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is now a success.

