Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hania Aamir having fun on her Bangkok birthday trip

Hania Aamir having fun on her Bangkok birthday trip

Articles
Advertisement
Hania Aamir having fun on her Bangkok birthday trip

Hania Aamir having fun on her Bangkok birthday trip

Advertisement
  • The most adored and adorable actress in the showbiz is Hania Aamir.
  • Hania’s portrayal of Maheer has brought her back into the public eye.
  • Finally taking some time off, Hania is travelling to Bangkok, Thailand with her friends.
Advertisement

Hania Aamir portrayal of Maheer and her partnership with Wahaj Ali, who plays Saad, have brought her back into the public eye. Finally taking some time off, Hania is travelling to Bangkok, Thailand with her friends. As she enjoys her birthday celebration, she is grinning. Here are some images from Hania and her friends’ trip to Bangkok:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The most adored and adorable actress in the business right now is Hania. The actor began her career with Janaan before transitioning to dramas. Since then, she has acted in various excellent films, and most recently, her drama Mere Humsafar has attracted large audiences. Her on-screen relationship with Farhan Saeed was an immediate success. Hania continued to rise in popularity on YouTube India, and as a result, her most recent drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is now a success.

Also Read

Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends

The Mujhey Pyar Hua Tha actress turned 26 years old. Hania Aamir...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Alia Bhatt makes glamorous entry at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception
Alia Bhatt makes glamorous entry at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception
Megan Fox gives hint about Machine Gun Kelly split by erasing photos
Megan Fox gives hint about Machine Gun Kelly split by erasing photos
Mathira discusses the restrictions she faced in mainstream media
Mathira discusses the restrictions she faced in mainstream media
I need to be surprised by a script, says Julianne Moore
I need to be surprised by a script, says Julianne Moore
Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent photos
Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent photos
Stephen
Stephen "tWitch" Boss loved ones honored him at a memorial service
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story