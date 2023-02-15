Advertisement
Hania Aamir raises the temperature with her new pool photoshoot

Articles
Hania Aamir raises the temperature with her new pool photoshoot

  • Hania Aamir has raised the temperature with her latest daring pictures.
  • She steals the show in a fiery red ensemble.
  • She posted many photos of herself wearing HSY while standing in a pool.
With her latest daring picture for Valentine’s Day, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is renowned for being affably vivacious, has raised the heat. The Ishqiya star steals the show in a fiery red ensemble created by none other than HSY, and it’s the ideal look to catch everyone’s attention on Valentine’s Day.

The 26-year-old posted numerous photos of herself wearing HSY while standing in a pool, lighting up Instagram with her daring appearance. The star was photographed flaunting expensive jewellery while wearing a red blazer, and she added to the glitter with a swipe of crimson lipstick.

Her unique appearance astounded many of her fans, but it also immediately alerted the fashion police who mocked her. Despite the humour, Hania is unapologetically brazen in her fashion choices.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Here is how people responded:

The most adored and adorable actress in showbiz right now is Hania. The actor began her career with Janaan before transitioning to dramas. Since then, she has acted in various excellent films, and most recently, her drama Mere Humsafar has attracted large audiences. Her on-screen relationship with Farhan Saeed was an immediate success. Hania continued to rise in popularity on YouTube India, and as a result, her most recent drama Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is now a success.

