Hania Aamir’s 26th birthday bash pictures with her friends

The actress has a large fan base and is adored by millions...
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with close friends and family, and she was beaming the entire time.
Hania’s close pals might be seen attending the celebration. She is spotted sporting casual jeans and a white loose shirt. Her buddies can be heard singing the birthday song as she cuts the cake in the video.
Mujhey Pyar Hua Tha actor, who is renowned for being unfailingly vivacious, beamingly posed for photos and cut the delicious cake.
Since midnight, birthday wishes for the Lollywood celebrity have been flowing in, and her coworkers and internet users have swamped social media with heartfelt greetings for the Ishqiya star.
With millions of followers on Instagram alone, the Lollywood diva is an enthusiastic user of social media and constantly uploads and shares information about her life.
