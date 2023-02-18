Advertisement
  Hansika Motwani responds to claims that her mother injected her with hormones
Hansika Motwani responds to claims that her mother injected her with hormones

Hansika Motwani responds to claims that her mother injected her with hormones

Articles
Hansika Motwani responds to claims that her mother injected her with hormones

Hansika Motwani responds to claims that her mother injected her with hormones

  • Hansika Motwani addressed rumours of hormonal injections on Love Shaadi Drama.
  • In the second episode of the reality show, that documents Hansika’s wedding with Sohael Khaturiya.
  • The actor and her mother addressed the wild rumours.
In the most recent episode of her television show Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, Hansika Motwani, an actor, addressed long-running rumors that she had hormone injections. The actor and her mother addressed the irrational rumors in the second episode of the reality series, which follows Hansika’s wedding to Sohael Khaturiya.

Hansika started her performing career as a kid performer. She first appeared in Koi Mil Gaya and later Shaka Laka Boom Boom. However, many were taken aback by how swiftly she had developed in just a few years and made her acting debut in the South Korean film business shortly after in lead roles. Many questioned whether Hansika’s mother was administering hormone injections to hasten her growth.

Hansika addressed the issue on the program and remarked, “This is the price of becoming a celebrity. When I was 21, they wrote such shit, you know what I mean. I’m capable of taking it now if I could have taken it then. The present is nothing… Everyone said that I had had injections to help me mature. She said, “People believed that my mother gave me injections, hormone injections to develop up as a lady, when I was eight, then I became an actress.”

If that is the case, her mother said, “I must be wealthy than Tata, Birla. If such were the case, I would have spoken the phrase “Tum bhi aao, aa kar apni haddi baddi karvao” (You also come to me and help yourself grow taller). Those who write this, Unke pass dimaag naam ki cheez nahi hoti hai kya (Don’t they have common sense), is what surprises me. Our daughters grow rapidly between the ages of 12 and 16; we are a Punjabi family.

Hansika and Sohael discussed the debate around their wedding in the first episode. Social media gossip sources stated that Hansika’s future spouse Sohael had previously wed her buddy. A lot of people even accused Hansika of “breaking apart” Sohael’s house. “Just because I was friends with them at the time doesn’t make it my fault. I’m not involved with this at all. I was a public figure, so it was simple for people to blame me for everything. This was the price I had to pay for becoming famous, Hansika explained in the pilot.

