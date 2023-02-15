Hardik & Natasa perform a dance down at a Christian wedding

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya renewed their wedding vows in a white wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

The dreamy white wedding has surfaced online and it shows how much fun Natasa and Hardik.

The two grooved together in a carefree way as they were headed to get married once again.

Tuesday’s Christian ceremony in Udaipur saw dancer Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya renew their vows to each other. Natasa and Hardik clearly had a great time as they walked down the aisle together in this candid video that has recently appeared online. As they prepared to remarry, the two grooved together in a casual manner.

A video from the day, posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram, shows the pair having a fun as they make their way down the aisle. Hardik is wearing a black suit, while Natasa is dressed in a white gown with a lengthy veil. As she goes in front of the bridesmaids, who are also seen grooving a little, Natasa is seen holding a bouquet of flowers in her hand. Hardik walks alongside her while holding her hand, pausing occasionally to ask the DJ to play a particular song and doing a dance move.

The pair tied the knot once more and shared beautiful photos from their wedding on Instagram on Wednesday. They tagged them with, “On this island of love, we renewed our wedding vows in honor of Valentine’s Day. Being able to share our love with our family and friends is a true blessing.”

Natasa was a conventional Christian bride, wearing a white gown, a pearl necklace, and a bun on her hair. She also had a white flower bouquet in her possession. Natasa and Hardik are pictured kissing their son Agastya in one of the wedding photos.

Athiya Shetty and her husband KL Rahul and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were sighted at the Mumbai airport early on Tuesday ahead of the wedding. They are thought to have participated in the festivities at Udaipur.

On a yacht on January 1, 2020, Hardik and Natasa exchanged vows, and they later married in a small ceremony at their home when Covid was in lockdown. In July 2020, they welcomed their son Agastya into the world.

