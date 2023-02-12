Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovi are getting married again on Valentine’s Day

This time in a lavish ceremony on Valentine’s Day in Udaipur.

It will be a white wedding with lavish pre-wedding celebrations.

The bride will wear a spotless white Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor wife Nataša Stankovi Pandya are getting married again, but this wedding won’t be as low-key as their first three years ago. We have intimate knowledge that the couple will rekindle their vows in a lavish ceremony on Valentine’s Day in Udaipur.

They were married in a courtroom back then, according to a reputable source. When it occurred, everything happened quickly. Since then, they have been considering having a grandiose wedding. Everyone is quite enthused about it.

According to what we have learned, the wedding ceremony will begin on February 13 and last until February 16. If our sources are to be believed, this will be a white wedding with lavish pre-wedding celebrations for the sangeet, mehendi, and haldi. This one’s preparations began in November of the previous year.

Additionally, we now know that the bride will attend the wedding wearing a spotless white Dolce & Gabbana gown. There are still some unknowns regarding their appearance.

On May 31, 2020, Hardik, 29, and Nataa, 30, exchanged vows in a small ceremony. In July 2020, the couple welcomed their son Agastya into the world.

